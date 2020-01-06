The Real is kicking off 2020 with a fresh new face at the table.

Co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Houghton sat down together for their first show of the year on Monday and excitedly introduced their new co-host, comedian Amanda Seales.

The Insecure star -- who's served as a guest host on The Real several times throughout 2019 -- was welcomed with a standing ovation from the studio audience as she stepped out onto stage to a shower of confetti and music.

Seales, stunning in silver, took her seat between Mai and Love and was all smiles as she basked in the jubilation and celebration, telling her co-hosts, "I’m tripping right now."

Seales had to take a moment to steady herself emotionally but couldn't keep back the tears as her fellow panelists showed her with love.

"I didn't expect to cry," Seales admitted with a laugh.

The comic went on to share exactly why joining the show meant so much to her, explaining, "We are in a business and in a town where you are being scrutinized so much, and it’s always like, ‘You gotta play the game.'"

"It’s really just dope to come to a space where there was four women who I get along with on and off-screen," she added. "We have different personalities and we have different points of view, but that’s the world."

The Real, which is in its sixth season, has had the same four hosts since season two, following Tamar Braxton's contentious exit from the talk show. Seales marks the first full-time fifth host since Braxton's departure.

Check out the video below to hear more on The Real.

