Yvonne Orji is opening up about waiting to tie the knot before losing her virginity.

The Insecure star recently joined Chelsea Handler for an episode of her Dear Chelsea podcast, during which the comedian asked the 39-year-old actress if she was, in fact, still a virgin.

Orji confirmed that she is, indeed, and noted how that often surprises people. However, she said those who felt some misguided sympathy should instead direct it toward her future husband.

"Pray for him, whoever he is," she said with a laugh. "There's a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me."

After Handler joked that Orji will probably "need a couple of men" to satisfy her after she hits her "sexual peak," the actress laughed at the suggestion that she might go "from being a virgin to polyamory."

Orji went on to jokingly tell Handler to send "any good men" her way, so she can find the right guy.

The celebrated actress previously addressed her decision to save herself for marriage while speaking with People in 2017 and explained why she isn't shy about being honest about her choice.

"I'm open, because why not? I'm grounded in who I am," she shared. "People ask about it because they're curious, or they may not understand. How will they ever understand if I don't talk about it? I can inform your curiosity, as opposed to everyone being in the dark and just sort of creating their own narrative about it."

