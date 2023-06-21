Maya Hawke has two very famous parents — Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke — but that didn't keep her from getting into trouble.

While on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 24-year-old actress recalled the worst trouble she's ever been in.

"I lied. I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity," Maya shared with the shocked host and fellow guest Bryan Cranston. "I can't believe I just said that. My father was very upset."

The Stranger Things star shared that her famous father grilled her as to her whereabouts.

"He gave me a really hard time. He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?'" Maya recounted. "And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I can't tell lies?'"

Cohen was impressed by the comment from the teenage Maya, saying, "I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that."

"He did!" Maya confirmed. "He was like, 'F**k this kid!' He was like, 'Oh, that's good.'"

In addition to growing up in a celebrity family, Maya is also proud to have grown up in New York City. When asked what her first car was, she replied, "A yellow cab. I still don't have a license, but I got my learner's permit last week. Clap for me!"

Despite getting in trouble for her teenage lies, Maya got some support from her dad in July 2022 when Ethan spoke with ET about her role as Robin Buckley on Stranger Things.

"I'm so proud of her 'cause I think she does a great job, but I'm most happy for her that she's surrounded by these other amazing, talented young people," Ethan told ET of Maya at the time. "That was my experience on Dead Poet's Society, getting to be surrounded by other young people who were in love with the same thing that I was in love with, getting to tell a story that affects your generation."

