Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts have officially tied the knot!

Vogue shared a look inside the couple's camp-themed wedding Thursday, which was held at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Berkshires on May 19 -- the pair's "happy place."

"I grew up going to summer camp for ten years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family," Feldstein said of the theme and location of their happy nuptials. "Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming."

Photos shared from the wedding see the pair in Gucci, with the Booksmart star wearing two versions of a white wedding dress and Roberts in two ensembles as well -- a light pink suit, and a more formal, black number for their photoshoot with the outlet.

The wedding itself was a star-studded affair, with Feldstein's Impeachment: American Crime Story co-star, Sarah Paulson in attendance, alongside her partner, Holland Taylor. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were also there, as well as Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever and more.

"It had been our vision for two years, and we just were not willing to let it go," Feldstein said of getting married near the camp's idyllic lake. "It rained pretty hard leading up to the ceremony, but as we were about to walk down the aisle, the sun came out briefly."

Both brides wrote intimate vows and read them in front of their friends and family, in a ceremony that saw their worlds collide -- combining Feldstein's Jewish and American ancestry and Roberts' British background.

"Reading them for the first time to each other surrounded by everyone we love was the most profound moment of our lives," Feldstein said. "It made it feel like truly there was nothing else in the world except for all of us there beneath the trees. It was genuinely the most magical, awe-inspiring moment of our lives."

Roberts added, "To see our two worlds, American and British, sitting together under the damp trees, getting to listen to our friends and family read their personal blessings for us, a take on the Jewish tradition of the Seven Blessings, and then to hear Charles articulate our relationship in the same exact way we do, while the fog rolled in. It is no surprise that both of our vows referenced magic, because for that time, magic was present."

In addition to the camp theme, the decor was pink, with the tablecloths for the reception custom embroidered with the couple’s favorite James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, and Beatles lyrics. They also had images of their dogs, their childhood stuffies, restaurants they love, symbols of their homes and tiny touches of their lives throughout.

Family members gave speeches, With Platt singing their first dance song.

"We just kept mouthing 'I love you' to him while he was singing," Feldstein recalled. "It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn—and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse."

The longtime couple first announced news of their engagement last June, with Feldstein sharing BTS moments from Roberts' proposal on Instagram.

The beautiful moment included a scene filled with tons of lights and flowers in what appears to be the backyard of someone's home. The moment was so captivating, Feldstein appears to drop to her knees in excitement. The other photos included the newly engaged couple showing off the ring to friends via a FaceTime call.

Feldstein's brother, Jonah Hill, was also part of the big day that included nearly two dozen other people.

The actress and producer met on the set of the 2019 comedy How to Build a Girl and made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the Cats premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City later that year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beanie Feldstein Says Goodbye to 'Funny Girl' After Final Performance

Meet Bonnie Chance Roberts, Beanie Feldstein's Fiancée

Beanie Feldstein Is Engaged to Bonnie Chance Roberts: PICS

Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Secretly Married This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery