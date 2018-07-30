Inside Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's Strong Bond

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama may have broken up in 2016, but the two are still clearly incredibly close.

Valderrama has been spotted visiting Lovato at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles multiple times after her apparent overdose last week, and a source tells ET that the actor has been by her side since her medical emergency. According to the source, the 38-year-old actor has been spending "hours" with Lovato and her family at the hospital as she recovers.

"Demi is getting better day-by-day with the help of her family, friends and Wilmer," the source says. "He visits Demi every day he can."

And although 25-year-old Lovato and Valderrama have been broken up for two years, the source says Valderrama still knows the singer "better than anyone."

"Wilmer and Demi have always shared a strong bond," the source says. "He's seen her highs and lows, and has always been there for her, and he knows she needs him now more than ever."

In addition, a source previously told ET that Valderrama was "shattered" when he heard of Lovato's apparent overdose.

"Even after they broke up, they continued to be very good friends," the source noted. "They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her. He's watched her fall and has seen her rise."

Valderrama and Lovato dated for six years before their split. In January 2016, Valderrama called their relationship "beautiful."

"You know, we've been best friends for about six years," he told ET. "We haven't necessarily been dating for six years, but we have six years of friendship, and it's been... it's been beautiful."

"All I did was love her exactly when she needed me to love her," he added. "And, you know, we just stay honest. That's it."

In May of that year, Lovato acknowledged her relationship with Valderrama was more "passionate" than her previous ones.

"He's very manly, and he can be stubborn like Latino men can, but he's protective and he cares so much and loves so hard," Lovato told Latina magazine. "I've been blessed enough to have him in my life, and not just as my man, but also my best friend."

After their split, the two remained in touch. Last July, Lovato shared a happy photo with her ex at an LGBTQ party, writing, "Best of friends no matter what."

Last August, he also attended Lovato's 25th birthday party at Dave & Buster's in New York City with only her close family.

As recently as March, Valderrama raved about his ex's performance of her hit, "Skyscraper," at the March for Our Lives event protesting gun violence in Washington, D.C.

"She's a hero to young men and women out there that think she's literally the image of recovery and getting their lives together," he told ET.

In Lovato's revealing YouTube documentary, Then and Now, she admitted that she's "never loved anybody like I've loved Wilmer." ET asked her about the possibility of the two getting back together last October, and she definitely didn't shut the door.

"You never know what's going to happen," she said. "And I don't know what's going to happen."

