Demi Lovato's Ex Wilmer Valderrama Is Visiting Her 'Every Day He Can' After Her Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato has the support of her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, after her apparent overdose last Tuesday.

Valderrama has been spotted visiting Lovato at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles multiple times, and a source tells ET that the actor has been by her side since the apparent overdose.



"Demi is getting better day-by-day with the help of her family, friends and Wilmer," the source says. "He visits Demi every day he can, and has spent hours with her and her family."

"Wilmer and Demi have always shared a strong bond, and Wilmer knows Demi better than anyone," the source adds. "He's seen her highs and lows, and has always been there for her, and he knows she needs him now more than ever."

Lovato, 25, and Valderrama, 38, split in 2016 after six years together, but have clearly remained close. Last July, Lovato shared a happy photo with her ex at an LGBTQ party, writing, "best of friends no matter what."

"After their 2016 breakup Demi and Wilmer remained friends, and he knows Demi was going through a lot, but he didn't know it was this bad," the source notes. "Right now, Wilmer is just trying to be there for Demi and be a solid friend to her."

Previously, a source told ET that the former That '70s Show star was "shattered" following Lovato's apparent overdose.

"They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her," the source said at the time. "He's watched her fall and has seen her rise."

Another source tells ET that, as of Monday morning, “Demi is still in hospital and working on getting better and recovering.” However, Lovato has yet to release a statement since her apparent overdose.

Her rep noted on the same day as her medical emergency that “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

ET recently spoke to Kelsey Grammer, who offered up his own heartfelt advice to the singer after his own public battle with addiction.

“Forgive yourself,” Grammer said he would tell Lovato. “That’s about it. Somebody told me a long time ago, a pretty smart guy, said ‘any kind of addiction is really the result of unresolved grief,’ and that has held true for me as I’ve gone through life ever since and that’s why I give that piece of advice.”

“And you can live a great life,” the 63-year-old actor added. “You can live whatever kind of life you want to live, you can be straight for 20 years or you can still enjoy your life the way you want to.”

Additional reporting by Joe Siyam.

