Inside KSI vs Logan Paul: 5 Things You Didn't See on the Stream

KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 may be over, but there was more to the fight than what was seen on the stream.

Saturday's massive rematch between Logan Paul and Olajide "KSI" Olatunji drove tons of interest from the pair's feverish fandoms and was attended by a who's-who list of celebrities including French Montana, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber.

In the end, Logan was defeated in a split decision (56-55, 57-54, 56-55), but before, during and after the fight, plenty was happening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, that the cameras didn't catch. Here's a breakdown of some key moments that weren't seen on the stream.

1. KSI Was the Crowd's Pick Before the Punches Started Flying

Prior to either KSI or Logan entering the arena, fans in their seats watched Jake Paul getting his brother psyched for the big fight on the Jumbotron. This immediately drove a wave of boos. However, when fans saw KSI on the big screen, cheers of support erupted.

2. Brotherly Love

Not only was Jake Logan's unofficial coach, he was also his loudest supporter in the front row. Jake regularly screamed his support for his brother, often ignoring security who urged him to take a seat.

And, although we know Tana Mongeau was at the fight thanks to posts on her Instagram account, Jake's not-exactly-legal bride wasn't by his side during the fight.

3. Wiz Khalifa Works the Crowd

Another of the famous fight fans at the event was Wiz Khalifa, whose entrance had fans flocking towards him, according to ET's eyewitness. Later, when fans tried to get his attention, the rapper pretended to smoke a blunt.

4. Another Fight Broke Out

While KSI and Logan were battling it out in the ring, another fight broke out in the crowd, but was calmed by the audience's support for the British YouTube star. Cheers erupted for KSI throughout the Staples Center.

5. Bieber the Peacemaker

After the fight was called, Logan was understandably upset over the loss. His brother, Jake, attempted to calm down the vlogger, but wasn't successful. That's when Bieber decided to run up and enter the ring, where he spoke with Logan and curbed his temper.

