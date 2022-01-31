Nick Cannon is preparing to become a dad again! The 41-year-old performer and talk show host announced on the Monday episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, that he and model Bre Tiesi are currently expecting a baby boy.

A source tells ET, "Nick and Bre have been very close friends for a while. They have also worked together and know each other extremely well. Their relationship has a strong foundation and Bre is so excited to be having Nick's baby."

According to the source, Bre was aware of her pregnancy while Nick was dealing with the tragic loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died in December after a battle with brain cancer.

"She has known she is pregnant since November. She was very private and protective about who the father was, even amongst acquaintances," the source shares. "She wanted to be respectful to what Nick was going through with the loss of Zen, and also enjoy this sacred time in her life."

As for Bre and Nick, the future co-parents have very complementary personalities.

"Bre is very hardworking and has a tough attitude, which complements Nick's personality and vibe," the source adds.

After photos surfaced over the weekend of Nick and Bre at a gender reveal baby shower, Nick opened up about the news on Monday's show.

"It's a boy! We found out yesterday,” the proud dad said. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It's never a competition. Each one is special."

Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, the late Zen, with Alyssa Scott.

