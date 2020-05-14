Shopping

Intermix Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Dresses, Denim, Shoes and More

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of Intermix

Want designer fashion at a discount? The Intermix sale is offering up to 40% off on hundreds of designer items. You'll also get 15% off full price purchases when you use our exclusive code INTERMIXET. You'll find new markdowns on women's clothing including sneakers, handbags, sweater options, pants and more. 

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and luxury designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix Sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. All sale items are final. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top Intermix picks.

Katie 85 Suede Sandals
Alexandre Birman
Alexandre Birman Katie 85 Suede Sandals
Intermix
Katie 85 Suede Sandals
Alexandre Birman

Suede heeled sandals with chic tie detail. 

REGULARLY $595

Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress
Jonathan Simkhai
Jonathan Simkhai Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress
Intermix
Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress
Jonathan Simkhai

A gorgeous floral print dress, featuring a V-neckline and puffed shoulders. 

REGULARLY $465

Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt
A.L.C.
A.L.C. Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt
Intermix
Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt
A.L.C.

The classic cotton crewneck gets reinvented with puff sleeves and a mock wrap silhouette.
 

REGULARLY $150

90’s High-Rise Jeans
Re/Done
Re/Done 90’s High-Rise Jeans
Intermix
90’s High-Rise Jeans
Re/Done

A favorite 90’s classic makes a comeback with these light wash high-rise jeans.

REGULARLY $250

Mina Mini Beaded Tote Bag
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Mina Mini Beaded Tote Bag
Intermix
Mina Mini Beaded Tote Bag
Loeffler Randall

This beaded bag with a sparkly finish is just the right size for all of your essentials. 

REGULARLY $295

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

