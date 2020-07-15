Shopping

Intermix Sale: New Sale Arrivals and Top Designer Markdowns

By Amy Lee‍
Intermix Sale
Courtesy of Intermix

Want designer fashion at a discount? The Intermix sale has added more top designer discounts on your favorite summer essentials. You'll find new markdowns on women's clothing including sneakers, handbags, pants and more. 

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix Sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. All sale items are final. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top Intermix picks.

Paris Silk Slip Dress

Paris Silk Slip Dress
Intermix
Paris Silk Slip Dress
Intermix
Paris Silk Slip Dress
Intermix

A chic dress with an ocean-inspired ombre.

REGULARLY $368

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Isabel Lennse
Isabel Lennse Two-Tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Intermix
Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops
Isabel Lennse

Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops.

REGULARLY $270

Katie 85 Suede Sandals

Katie 85 Suede Sandals
Alexandre Birman
Alexandre Birman Katie 85 Suede Sandals
Intermix
Katie 85 Suede Sandals
Alexandre Birman

Suede heeled sandals with chic tie detail. 

REGULARLY $595

Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress

Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress
Jonathan Simkhai
Jonathan Simkhai Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress
Intermix
Evelyn Floral Crepe Mini Dress
Jonathan Simkhai

A gorgeous floral print dress, featuring a V-neckline and puffed shoulders. 

REGULARLY $465

Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt

Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt
A.L.C.
A.L.C. Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt
Intermix
Mandy Wrap Cotton T-Shirt
A.L.C.

The classic cotton crewneck gets reinvented with puff sleeves and a mock wrap silhouette.
 

REGULARLY $150

90's High-Rise Jeans

90’s High-Rise Jeans
Re/Done
Re/Done 90’s High-Rise Jeans
Intermix
90’s High-Rise Jeans
Re/Done

A favorite 90’s classic makes a comeback with these light wash high-rise jeans.

REGULARLY $250

Mina Mini Beaded Tote Bag

Mina Mini Beaded Tote Bag
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Mina Mini Beaded Tote Bag
Intermix
Mina Mini Beaded Tote Bag
Loeffler Randall

This beaded bag with a sparkly finish is just the right size for all of your essentials. 

REGULARLY $295

