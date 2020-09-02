Intermix Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Your Favorite Designers

Want designer fashion at a discount? Intermix is having a designer flash sale, offering 75% off on select designer finds and summer essentials. You'll find curated items on sale including sneakers, handbags, dresses, pants and more women's clothing. No code is needed, simply shop the items marked “75% OFF AT CHECKOUT” to score the discount. Discount automatically applies at checkout, and all items are final sale.

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score this insane discount during this designer flash sale at Intermix, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. Don't miss out on this 75% off flash sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the Intermix sale below.

Shop the Intermix designer sale to get 75% off.

Cici Smocked Floral Dress Veronica Beard Intermix Cici Smocked Floral Dress Veronica Beard This smocked dress is the perfect transitional piece to add to your closet. REGULARLY $595 $416.50 at Intermix

Clair Crepe Gown Intermix Exclusive Intermix Clair Crepe Gown Intermix Exclusive This Intermix Exclusive is a long gown detailed with a keyhole neckline for effortless chic style. REGULARLY $378 $89 at Intermix

Paris Silk Slip Dress Intermix Intermix Paris Silk Slip Dress Intermix This Paris Silk Slip Dress is chic dress with an ocean-inspired ombre. REGULARLY $368 $89 at Intermix

Smocked Puff Sleeve Top DEREK LAM 10 CROSBY Intermix Smocked Puff Sleeve Top DEREK LAM 10 CROSBY This Smocked Puff Sleeve Top by Derek Lam is a linen blend top with an on-trend square neckline. REGULARLY $350 $249 at Intermix

Fae Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Faithfull the Brand Intermix Fae Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Faithfull the Brand This vintage-inspired Faithfull the Brand Fae Midi Dress has puff sleeves and an on-trend square neckline. ORIGINALLY $250 $149 at Intermix

Splice Striped Sheer Knit Dress Norma Kamali Intermix Splice Striped Sheer Knit Dress Norma Kamali Norma Kamali Splice Striped Sheer Knit Dress is long sleeve midi dress which contours the body and the fabric is a semi-sheer striped jersey. This dress is a sure show stopper. ORIGINALLY $295 $199 at Intermix

Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops Isabel Lennse Intermix Two-tone Twisted Pearl Hoops Isabel Lennse Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops. REGULARLY $270 $139 at Intermix

FRAME Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts FRAME FRAME FRAME Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts FRAME These cut-off denim shorts from FRAME are a must-have. REGULARLY $180 $129 at Intermix

Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges CASTAÑER Intermix Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges CASTAÑER These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer. REGULARLY $205 $143.50 at Intermix

Shop everything from this can't-miss sale.

