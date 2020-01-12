Get ready to play detective in CBS All Access' innovative new crime drama, Interrogation.

All 10 episodes of the series are available on Feb. 6 on the CBS streaming service, introducing a unique watching experience. The first episode will place viewers at the scene of the crime on the day a woman is found murdered, -- March 10, 1983, to be exact -- with her son arrested and charged as the primary suspect.

Viewers are then encouraged to follow the series like a cold case detective, watching the standalone investigative episodes in any order as they piece together the clues leading up to the series finale. Each episode is structured around interrogations informed by real police files as the incarcerated son, Eric Fisher (played by Kyle Gallner), attempts to prove his innocence. Peter Sarsgaard stars as David Russell, the lead detective on the case, alongside David Strathairn, Kodi Smit-McPhee and special guest star Vincent D’Onofrio.

The series' key art and first trailer were unveiled during CBS All Access' presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday.

CBS All Access

"From episode to episode, you're taking these episodes from different perspectives... Eric could be different depending on different people's perspectives," Gallner explained of how his character evolves through the series' shifting perspectives. "The important thing is just playing the truth of each episode."

Interrogation also stars Joanna Going, Ebon Moss-Bacharach and Andre Royo. All episodes premiere Feb. 6 on CBS All Access.

5 True Crime Stories You Need to Watch This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

True Crime in 2019: Fyre Festival, NXIVM Cult, Ted Bundy and More

FX Boss Defends Lewinsky-Clinton 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'The Confession Killer': Inside Netflix’s True-Crime Docuseries About Liar and Killer Henry Lee Lucas