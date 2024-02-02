Gavin Casalegno is ready to get back to work on The Summer I Turned Pretty. ET spoke with the 24-year-old actor at Spotify’s 2024 Best New Artist Party on Thursday, and he expressed excitement about returning to Cousins Beach.

"I think everyone is excited for season 3. To finish the story -- at least what Jenny's vision is -- I think that'll be super fun," Casalegno told ET's Cassie DiLaura of Jenny Han, who wrote the books on which the Prime Video series is based. "I think we're all looking forward to just being back together. We always have so much fun on the beaches, playing volleyball, going to cool restaurants, and trying out new spots. We're excited to get back together."

As for what fans can expect from Jeremiah (Casalegno), Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and the rest of the crew in season e, Casalegno stayed mum.

"I think we're filming in March. I have zero idea of a script. I don't even know. It could even be, like, filming in October or July. I'm just going off rumors," he admitted. "Sometime this year. Hopefully soon. I hope. That's all I got for you."

As he waits to get back to work, Casalegno reflected on the fame that the role on the popular teen drama has brought him.

"Lots of up and down, a lot of navigating," he said. "I feel like no one really tells you what it is on the... other side of a popular show until you're there and they're like, 'Good luck. Figure it out.'"

"Honestly, it's been so much fun talking to people that have been diehard fans of the show... Life has been a lot of navigating, but I'm so grateful," Casalegno added. "I mean, the people love so well... For the most part, I've had such a great opportunity, just talking with a lot of teenagers... I'm super, super grateful."

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty ended with Belly officially choosing Jeremiah over his brother, Conrad.

"I felt good about that decision in that moment, because for Belly in that moment that is the person who is showing up for her in the way that she needs someone to," Tung previously told ET. "I think she's found someone who she loves, and who will fight for her and her relationship, and who makes her happy. So I think in that moment, it's absolutely the right thing for her."

Casalegno agreed, telling ET that Belly jumping to the Team Jeremiah camp was "long overdue."

"I mean, [it took] two whole seasons for that to happen. What that does is makes it special," he said. "I think people are gonna be just excited to see what their relationship is like. As long as Belly is following her heart [it's the right decision]. I think that it's important to stay true to who you are."

