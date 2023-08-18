SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT PROCEED IF YOU HAVE NOT WATCHED THE SEASON 2 FINALE OF THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY.

Belly's love story isn't the only one in The Summer I Turned Pretty. As fans saw Belly (Lola Tung) pick Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) over his brother, Conrad (Christopher Briney), in the show's season 2 finale, they also witnessed Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven's (Sean Kaufman) long-running flirtation officially morph into a full-blown relationship.

"I'm all for it," Spencer told ET of her character's new romance, which fans have aptly dubbed Staylor. "They grew up together, so they've seen each other in all of the awkward moments, childhood and teenager."

Likewise, Kaufman said he is "definitely" rooting for his character's relationship with Taylor.

"I think that relationship is just so much fun to craft this year. Rain is beyond tremendous. I love her so much," he praised, before quipping, "I hope people are Team Staylor just as much as I am when I crawl into my bed every night and go, 'Staylor.'"

As for why Taylor and Steven are a good fit, Spencer had some thoughts.

"I think that Conrad is to Belly what Steven is to Taylor. Even though she never expressed it and she was too scared of being vulnerable to be like, 'I really liked this person,' because I think she has a huge fear of rejection," she said. "Being vulnerable is really, really hard for her... but she also has this amazing soft spot for Steven."

"I think that he sees right through her," Spencer added. "He fully sees her for who she really is. I think that that brings her a lot of comfort and allows her to be more vulnerable where she wouldn't have."

Fans will get to see what happens between the lovebirds, as The Summer I Turned Pretty was officially renewed for season 3 earlier this month.

The first two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are now streaming on Prime Video.

This interview was done prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Go Behind the Scenes of That Epic Miley Cyrus Dance Break! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Biggest Changes From the Books to Show

All the 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Songs

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Renewed For Season 3

Related Gallery