Sofia Vergara is ready to take us into the world of Griselda Blanco!

Ahead of her highly-anticipated debut as the Colombian drug lord in Netflix's upcoming miniseries Griselda, the 51-year-old actress sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner to discuss her wild transformation into the infamous "Cocaine Godmother."

Vergara describes Griselda as "a complex person." "There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was as a drug lord and, of course, as a woman, as a mother," she explains. "She was someone who did whatever it took to protect her family."

She adds, "I really wanted to explore that from the point of view of, you know, of her being one of the only women in history to have gone as far as she did."

With the help of some really good makeup and a curly, brown wig that resembles Blanco's signature hairstyle, Vergara was able to successfully transform into the drug kingpin and step away from the shadow of her beloved Modern Family character, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

"I wanted no one to think of me or my last role," Vergara notes. "I wanted to get inside her head and really understand her mentality."

Griselda is a six-episode fictionalized dramatization that dives deep into how Blanco created one of the most powerful cartels in history. It also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and includes a special guest appearance from Colombian star Karol G.

On Tuesday evening, Vergara and the rest of the cast attended the Griselda premiere in Madrid, Spain. The actress looked radiant in a black off-the-shoulder dress.

Meanwhile, that same evening, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne hosted a special screening of Griselda in Los Angeles, where she told ET that Vergara would be an incredible addition to the Bravo franchise.

"She wouldn't need me to get her on any show; she's fabulous, and yes, she'd be an awesome diamond holder," Jayne said.

When asked about who Vergara would get along with if she joined the RHOBH cast, Jayne predicted, "I don't know because I've never met her, but she's a strong Cancer girl. I'm saying she'd probably get along with Kyle [Richards], Dorit [Kemsley], and myself and maybe not the others so well."

Griselda premieres on Netflix on Jan. 25.

