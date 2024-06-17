Jason Momoa is gushing over his girl! ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the actor at Monday's Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders, and the longtime motorcycle enthusiast revealed that his girlfriend, Adria Arjona, enjoys riding with him.

"My lady likes to ride," the 44-year-old actor told ET, before quipping of Arjona, 32, wrapping her arms around him while on the back of his bike, "Any excuse for more hugs."

It's a good thing Arjona is down for motorcycles as Momoa has been riding since he was a teenager.

"I just ride all the time. I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting," he told ET at the premiere of the flick, which stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and more. "It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else 'cause you gotta be on it. I love 'em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes."

Jason Momoa arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Bikeriders' on June 17. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Momoa and Arjona went public with their romance in May after a trip to Japan. In an Instagram post about his recent travels, Momoa wrote that he was grateful to share "another amazing adventure with mi amor," in reference to Arjona.

Arjona appeared in several shots of Momoa's post, smiling while sitting on his lap and enjoying a boat ride together.

Momoa and Arjona haven't revealed when their romance began. They did, however, star alongside one another in 2021's Sweet Girl.

In January, Momoa and Lisa Bonet officially ended their marriage, two years after they announced their split. The pair, who were first linked in 2005, share children Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Following his split, a source told ET that Momoa was "casually dating" actress Eiza Gonzalez. As for Arjona, she married businessman and lawyer Edgardo Canales in 2019, but they eventually called it quits and finalized their divorce in December 2023.

The Bikeriders hits theaters June 21.

