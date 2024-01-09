Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Settle Divorce One Day After Filing

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have settled their divorce. One day after the actress filed for divorce from the Aquaman star, court docs obtained by ET show that they have reached an agreement for their split.

According to the docs, the exes will share custody of their two kids -- Lola Iolani, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15 -- and expenses related to them without any formal child support pay. Bonet and Momoa also waived their rights to spousal support, the docs show.

Both Bonet and Momoa will have their single status returned on July 9, according to the docs.

Bonet and Momoa were first linked in 2005, though they didn't tie the knot until 2017.

When Bonet filed for divorce on Monday, the docs, which were obtained by ET, revealed that, though the pair announced their split in January 2022, their date of separation was Oct. 7, 2020, her and Momoa's three-year wedding anniversary.

In their January 2022 joint statement, Bonet and Momoa wrote, in part, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children."

Since then, the pair has appeared to remain amicable. In March 2022, Momoa told ET that he and Bonet were "still family," and then, nine months later, he delivered a Christmas tree to her home.

