Jennifer Connelly is ready for Top Gun 3.

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the actress at the Dark Matter premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, Connelly -- who played Penny in Top Gun 2 -- revealed that she's on board to return to the franchise for a third movie.

"I'll be there. I'm ready," she said, before noting of Top Gun: Maverick, "We had such a great time shooting it. It was fun."

While she's ready to reunite with Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and other Top Gun stars, Connelly, 53, noted that she hasn't seen a script for the third film just yet.

"I haven't seen anything," she said. "I had a casual chat with my friend, Joe Kosinski, who directed it, who I worked with twice now. I'm his biggest fan. I think he's so great. [I talked to him] about the possibility of it, but I don't know anything concrete."

Connelly's comments come more than four months after Puck News reported that Top Gun 3 was in the works with Cruise, Powell and Teller returning.

In the meantime, Connelly is busy promoting her and Joel Edgerton's Apple TV+ series, Dark Matter, which is based on Blake Crouch's sci-fi novel of the same name.

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly at the premiere of 'Dark Matter.' - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"I read the script first and then subsequently, of course, read the novel. I referred back to it like a journal for my character," Connelly told ET.

As for book fans nervous about how the series will be adapted, Connelly assured, "We had Blake Crouch, who wrote the novel, as our showrunner. He wrote most of the scripts and he was there everyday and he was involved in every decision... The die-hard fans of the book can feel safe in knowing that it's his vision."

Dark Matter premieres May 8 on Apple TV+.

