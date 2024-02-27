Back where it all began! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are revisiting the world famous Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, where they first exchanged vows almost three decades ago.

The pair filmed their return to the iconic Sin City wedding chapel for a new episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, and they spoke with ET about the emotional blast from the past.

"Gosh, that place is timeless," Consuelos said of the famed chapel. "It's almost like a time capsule... It's almost exactly exactly the same."

"It's stuck in time," Ripa added with a smile.

Consuelos and Ripa -- who met while working together on the daytime soap opera All My Children -- eloped at the Chapel of the Bells back in May 1996. Now, the pair have come back to help another couple tie the knot.

"I think we were more nervous performing this wedding than being at our own wedding," Ripa said. "I mean, we were shaking both times. But I think the thought of screwing up somebody else's wedding... And they were so calm."

"They didn't look nervous at all," Consuelos said of the couple they helped marry.

"Yeah they did not look nervous, but we were definitely nervous," Ripa said, laughing. "It was really fascinating for us to watch this young couple. They reminded us so much of us, you know? It was like looking back at a 28-year time warp."

Ripa and Consuelos are celebrating Las Vegas throughout the week with a string of shows in Sin City, and the pair has really been enjoying the road trip.

"It's glitzy, it's exciting, and Mark Conuselos has brought an energy to this place," Ripa marveled. "People just love you."

"Listen, the audience has been great and we really hit the ground running once we got here," Consuelos shared. "We've seen so many shows. We got to experience so many things. We've had a very Vegas experience."

Live with Kelly and Mark airs daily. Click here to find your local network.

