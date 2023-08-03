Kelly Ripa Says She 'Made Eye Contact' With Daughter Lola While Having Sex With Husband Mark Consuelos
Happy Birthday...? Kelly Ripa revealed the "ultimate horrible birthday present" she and husband Mark Consuelos bestowed on their daughter, Lola Consuelos, not once -- but twice, in a hilarious confession on her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast.
During a discussion with Couples Therapy's Dr. Orna Guralnik, the Live With Kelly and Mark co-host shared a story about when Lola walked in on her parents having sex during a trip abroad on her eighth birthday.
"The first time we were in Italy with our parents and our children," Kelly said.
"It was Lola’s eighth birthday. Her age is important because apparently every eight years, she walks in on us," she continued. "It was exhausting, we had not had a lot of alone time."
Thinking it was "now or never" after putting their children to bed, Kelly said that she "encouraged" her husband to lock the door.
"And he tells me he did," she recalled. "All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed."
Lola told her mom she had come to their room because she was thirsty, while Mark "vanished."
Kelly quipped that she had no idea where he went and that he could have been "hanging from the ceiling."
History apparently repeated on Lola's 16th birthday -- which also happened to be Father's Day.
"Same exact thing," Kelly said. "She just threw the door open.”
Her reaction that time, however, was a bit more extreme.
"This time she said, 'Oh my God, oh my God, life is over! I used to see in color and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? On my birthday? What is wrong with you people?'" Kelly remembered.
"The moral of the story is she never learned to knock," the actress joked. "Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we’ll be done having sex."
Kelly and Mark, both 52, tied the knot on May 1, 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children and recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. They are parents to 26-year-old Michael, 21-year-old Lola, and 20-year-old Joaquin.
This is hardly the first time Kelly has shared a story about her sex life with Mark. She first shared the story about Lola's 16th birthday back in 2019 and, earlier this year, joked that she still doesn't think to knock.
"You know what she does now? Door's closed in our bedroom, no knock. She just walks in and goes, 'Hey girls!'" Mark shared on a January episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, before he officially took over as the show's co-host.
"Yeah, she walks in and goes, 'Hey, ladies!'" Kelly added.
"And so I said, 'Lola, I don't want you to take this the wrong way. I'm very excited that you're home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You're so funny and you're fantastic, but you gotta knock,'" Mark continued.
Kelly added, "Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem."
