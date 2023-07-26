It's summertime, and the living's easy -- at least for Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa.

Ripa enjoyed a poolside afternoon with her handsome husband over the weekend and snapped a shirtless pic of Consuelos basking in the hot, beating sun (and showing off his six-pack abs).

The Live With Kelly and Mark host shared the shirtless thirst trap pic to Instagram, and fawned over her beau -- and talk show co-host -- with a flirty caption, writing, "It's that time of year again 💦"

The adoring snapshot was met with a lot of love and fire emojis from Ripa's fans and followers, while a few famous friends weighed in on the post as well.

"Mark is hot 365 days a year baby," Brad Goreski commented on the sunny snapshot.

TV and radio personality Steve Patterson remarked on Consuelos' fit physique, writing, "I'm gonna go do some pushups."

The post comes just a few days after Consuelos stripped down for a segment on Live With Kelly and Mark, in which he and the show's executive producer, Michael Gelman, took a six-minute-long ice bath.

After Dr. Jonathan Leary of Remedy Place explained the benefits of doing a cold plunge, Consuelos and Gelman stripped down to their swimsuits and jumped into their respective tubs.

At one point, Consuelos reached for Gelman's hand as they sat side-by-side. When Ripa leaned down to get in on the moment, though, Gelman hilariously shooed her away.

Despite the pain, both Consuelos and Gelman made it past the six-minute mark and Ripa rewarded them for their accomplishment by serving them hot dogs.

