Nicholas Galitzine got some words of wisdom before stepping onto the Met's iconic steps.

The 29-year-old actor attended his first-ever Met Gala on Monday, and told ET's Rachel Smith that Anne Hathaway, his The Idea of You co-star, gave him some encouragement ahead of the big night.

"It's my first Met, so I'm excited to be here," Galitzine told ET, before noting of Hathaway, "She gave me a pep talk this morning. She said, enjoy it."

After the pep talk from Hathaway, who last attended the Met Gala in 2023, Galitzine shook off the nerves and got ready for the event, donning a custom Fendi tuxedo for the occasion.

"I think I'm becoming quite used to these things now," he told ET at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. "I have so many friends who are inside, so I'm excited to go see some friends."

Galitzine and other event attendees will be treated to a "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"-themed evening, which is being co-hosted by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny. As for the dress code, that's "The Garden of Time," which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title.

Nicholas Galitzine at the 2024 Met Gala. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For Galitzine, the Met Gala comes on the heels of the release of his and Hathaway's film. The actor told ET that the fan love for The Idea of You has "been unreal," adding, "I am so grateful... I'm feeling a lot of love, which is really nice."

