Quinton Aaron is coming to the defense of his on-screen mom, Sandra Bullock.

Aaron spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier amid the ongoing legal drama between Michael Oher and the Tuohy family.

Aaron, who played Oher in the 2009 hit film The Blind Side, spoke out about his former co-star, who took home an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film about the NFL star and the Tuohy family.

Oher filed a lawsuit against the Tuohys on Monday, alleging that they tricked him into a conservatorship shortly after he turned 18. Now Aaron is slamming those calling for Bullock to return her Oscar in the wake of the allegations against the family and their alleged treatment of Oher.

"I feel like a lot of those people, I don't like name calling. A lot of those people are just like the looters in riots that like to start stuff and escalate. First of all, nobody should come for her Oscar. If you try to come for her Oscar, you're gonna have to come for me, 'cause I'm going to be her polar bear. I'm gonna stand in between," Aaron said of those wanting to strip Bullock of her Academy Award. "Sandra Bullock is an amazing human being. She's going through a tough time herself in her life right now, and I really think people should just leave her alone, because she did her job."

He continued, "She did an amazing job, and she was rewarded because of it. Regardless of if the role she played was fiction or nonfiction, that's not up to her. She was the actress, she wasn't the writer, creator or producer. I think talking about taking her Oscar makes no sense, and people that's bringing that up need to be quiet."

Aaron also had a message for Bullock, who in addition to the drama surrounding the film, is dealing with the loss of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, following a battle with ALS.

"Sandra, I love you. I'm here for you as well if you ever want to just talk, I'm a good listener," Aaron added. "I genuinely care for Sandra, our connection, our relationship over the years has sort of become a deep friendship."

Of the film and the legal issues now surrounding it, Aaron said, at the end of the day, it's an entertainment piece, and fans should look at it as such.

"Aside from the facts of the story, you have to look at it as an entertainment piece. It's made to entertain. Even in fictional stories you can still be inspired. You can still be entertained and get some kind of hope from the message. So, I don't think it should kill the legacy," Aaron stressed. "So many people's lives have been changed dramatically, in good ways. Will this [embitter] a lot of people's thoughts towards it? Yes, in a sense, but I think the bigger picture is, hopefully it doesn't get to a point where people boycott the film, because I think this film is bigger than the family. I think it's bigger than the actors -- the message and the amount of good it has done over the years speaks to another level of motivation."

In his lawsuit, Oher -- whose story was first documented in Michael Lewis' 2006 bestselling book, The Blind Side -- claimed the Tuohy family made millions off his name after the film -- starring Bullock, Aaron, Jae Head, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins and Kathy Bates -- earned more than $300 million at the box office. The book and film are centered around the Tuohy family taking in Oher and helping transform his life on and off the football field.

Oher, an offensive tackle who played for Ole Miss and later the Baltimore Ravens, also claimed that the Tuohy family never officially adopted him and instead tricked him into signing paperwork that locked him into a conservatorship, which gave them legal authority to make business decisions in his name.

Oher claims in the petition that he only learned in February that the documents he was asked to sign by the Tuohys, under the belief that it was part of the "adoption process," were actually conservatorship papers that would strip away his legal rights.

The 14-page petition, filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, alleges that the Tuohys used their power as conservators to negotiate a deal with 20th Century Fox that paid them and their biological children -- Collins Tuohy and Sean Tuohy Jr. -- millions of dollars in royalties from The Blind Side. The petition alleges that all four members of the Tuohy family were paid $225,000 for the film plus 2.5% of the film's proceeds.

The conservatorship was granted until Oher reached the age of 25 or until the court terminated the order, but the arrangement was never terminated, Oher's petition claims.

Sean Tuohy, the family patriarch, has called Oher's allegations "insulting," and shared that the family is "devastated," in an interview with the Daily Memphian. He added that he is "of course" is open to ending the conservatorship if that's Oher's wish.

In a statement to ET, the Tuohys' family attorney, Marty Singer, claimed that Oher, prior to filing his petition in court, allegedly threatened the family that if they didn't fork over an eight-figure check, he would plant a negative story about them in the press.

Furthermore, the Tuohys deny "tricking" Oher into a conservatorship, and any claims that they went behind his back to score a lucrative movie deal is just not true.

"The notion that a couple worth hundreds of millions of dollars would connive to withhold a few thousand dollars in profit participation payments from anyone -- let alone from someone they loved as a son -- defies belief," Singer told ET in a lengthy statement.

As for Bullock, she has not commented on the controversy. Bullock's off-screen counterpart, Leigh Anne, has also not issued a formal statement apart from that of her family's lawyer.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Blind Side's Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock Amid Tuohy Suit

'The Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher, Tuohys Estranged for 10 Years

'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher and the Tuohys: Everything to Know

‘The Blind Side’: Michael Oher Alleges He Was ‘Falsely Advised’ Into Conservatorship This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery