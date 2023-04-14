'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Finale: Here's Who Got Married and Who Split

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the finale of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

It's decision time for the season 4 couples from Love Is Blind. On Friday, Netflix released this season's wedding-packed finale, and it was filled with some shocking moments, lots of tears, and a memorable first dance.

There was even, as co-host Vanessa Lachey previously teased to ET, a "runaway" bride.

So which couples stayed together and who split up?

Read on for a breakdown of where each couple stands after the finale and some of ET's theories on whether they are currently still together.

Chelsea and Kwame

Last week's episodes ended with a cliffhanger as Chelsea said yes at the altar but was awaiting her fiancé, Kwame's, response. It wasn't smooth sailing for the couple throughout their romance. Kwame's chemistry with his ex, Micah, outside of the pods both in Mexico and in Seattle proved to be an issue for them. Kwame and Chelsea also had their own hurdles to overcome in the real world. If he decided to get married, Kwame had to relocate from Portland to Seattle, a move he admitted he was very anxious about.

Additionally, Kwame's own mother refused to share her support for her son's relationship, choosing not to meet Chelsea or to attend their wedding. Kwame was, however, supported by his siblings on his big day, and eventually said "I do" with a big grin.

ET has done some digging online to see if there are any clues with regard to the couple's present-day status.

The pair is not currently following each other on social media, but Kwame is following Micah and Paul. Case closed? Not quite.

Back in March, fellow contestant Zack shared video of himself on a boat with Kwame. In the clip, an arm is seen coming into the frame wearing a puffy lavender-colored jacket.

That same day, Chelsea posted a pic of herself in an identical lavender jacket and rainbow-tipped manicure. She also snapped a shot of the same harbor where it appeared that Zack's video came from. In addition to Zack, the day out with friends included Paul, but there was no footage of Micah. Whether or not Kwame and Chelsea have stayed together is still unknown, but they appear to at least be spending time together.

Micah and Paul

Both Micah and Paul are all nerves on their wedding day, with Paul clearly going back and forth right up until he makes it down the aisle. While the couple makes it to the altar, things get awkward when Micah tells her fiancé that she wants him to answer first. Paul ultimately decides that they aren't ready for marriage, later saying he can't imagine ever marrying her.

Micah runs out the ceremony in tears (much to her pal, Shelby's, delight), and Paul follows her asking if he made the wrong choice.

ET spoke with Micah ahead of her season airing and asked her about her historic decision to have Paul answer first, which no contestant on the reality series has ever made before.

"I would have said yes in that moment. I was willing to risk it. I wasn't afraid that he would say yes and I would say no," Micah explained to ET. "I wasn't afraid of looking stupid. I already looked stupid. F**k it, quite frankly. I wanted him to say yes for him. I wanted him to say yes because it's what he wanted. I didn't want him to feel pressured because he saw someone he loves be so vulnerable."

Micah added of her visible emotions on her wedding day, "I think deep down I knew he wasn't going to say yes, and it hurt. It hurt really bad. I felt like I was walking up to the death of my relationship, and that's why it felt so emotional. At the altar I wanted to give him that one last chance to prove me wrong. Like, no, you're going to take the leap. You're gonna try. You're going to show me you're willing to risk it all. And he wasn't."

ET also spoke with Paul during a recent press day for the show, asking him if Micah hadn't made him answer first whether he'd have considered saying yes.

"I don't think so. I think I would have said no still," Paul admitted to ET. "What I said not was this premeditated thing. The truth came out and I think it would have regardless of what was said."

He added that his decision happened, "As the words were coming out of my mouth."

Paul even revealed that he spent the night before his wedding on the phone with co-star Zack deliberating over his decision.

"Zack and I were on the phone that night for probably five hours from 10 to 2:30. It was a lot of deliberating, even the next morning. I was so frustrated with myself," Paul shared.

Paul said that though he said no at the altar, he "wouldn't do anything differently," if he were to repeat the experiment.

Zack and Bliss

After this pair got off to a rocky start when Zack broke up with Bliss and proposed to Irina only to split in Mexico, they fell for each other once again in the real world. And though there was some hesitation from Bliss' very skeptical dad, the two made it to their wedding day.

Bliss' dad seemed ready to help her make a run for it, telling her to "never settle."

Despite this, the pair both said "I do" at the altar and shared a sweet first dance to their mutually beloved tune, Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance."

ET spoke with Zack ahead of the season airing, where he revealed that he and Bliss' dad shared a special wedding-day moment that made him proud.

"It felt really good at the wedding," Zack told ET. "When I saw him, he gave me this look of approval. This, like a nod."

As for the current status of the couple, ET did some digging and back in March, Zack shared several videos and photos from a boating outing with several co-stars. Though Bliss wasn't featured in these videos, which included Kwame (and seemingly Chelsea), Bliss did post a photo of some boats in the harbor on the same day. Her pic was almost identical to one Chelsea posted on the same day as well.

Jackie and Marshall/Josh

Though Jackie gets engaged to Marshall in the pods, their love story doesn't pan out once they get back to the real world. The couple has tense off-camera fights and show up to Chelsea's birthday party separately. Then Jackie's ex, Josh, attends the same party and declares his love for her.

She's later shown skipping out on her wedding dress fitting to meet up with Josh, who tells her, "Losing you is my biggest regret. I do love you. I wanna be together."

In an aside interview, Jackie admits that she was "immediately attracted" to Josh when she first came face-to-face with him. She also shares that Marshall is "too sensitive" for her.

Jackie then admits that she "chose wrong," but when Josh asks if she's ready to get married, she notes that while she can see herself getting married to him, she doesn't intend to get married "anytime soon."

When she says she wants to give their romance a try, Josh replies, "Let's do it!"

Jackie and Marshall later have a heart-to-heart about the end of their relationship.

Marshall takes offense to Jackie saying he asks too much of her, and Jackie eventually admits that she's attracted to Josh and can't give Marshall what he wants.

Marshall says he wants the ring back and Jackie refuses. After the end of their relationship played out on TV, Jackie took to social media to share her side of the story.

"Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" the 27-year-old reality star wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date. As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring Love Is Blind paid for all the rings."

So do Jackie and Josh work things out? ET did some digging and the two co-stars were recently spotted out together at a Seattle Mariners game on TikTok, leading many fans to believe that they have, in fact, stayed together in the year since the show was filmed.

As for Marshall, he recently revealed to E! News that he reached out to his LIB co-star, Kacia Clark, whom he connected with in the pods, after his split from Jackie. Though he said he "tried" with Kacia, the pain of his split from Jackie was too fresh.

"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," he admitted. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia."

Tiffany and Brett

The pair had an instant connection in the pods, opening up to one another and sharing some of their emotional struggles. Apart from one awkward incident where Tiffany accidentally fell asleep while Brett was confessing his love for her, the pair has seemingly not hit a single snafu. Their romantic Mexico getaway was filled with sweet declarations of love and some NSFW moments as the pair got to know each other physically.

Then, in life outside of their love bubble, the two have kept it real when talking about finances and their living situation.

Though Tiffany jokingly called her fiancé "Bougie Brett," due to his refined taste, she didn't seem to be bothered by her man's spending and the pair continued to be in sync in their discussions about their future.

In fact, in episode eight, Brett confidently declares, "I don't have any doubts. We're gonna make it."

Fans were concerned about the couple's fate when Tiffany breaks down in tears calling the stress of wedding planning "too much."

"It's almost like I don't want a wedding," Tiffany tells her concerned fiancé.

Despite the stress (and some much-needed suit tailoring), the two make it down the aisle and tearfully say "I do."

So are they still together? ET has done some digging online to see if there are any clues pointing toward the future of Tiffany and Brett.

Both Tiffany and Brett are following one another as well as several other co-stars from this season. Brett is also following several of Tiffany's friends who are not co-stars and they are following him back.

Their actual future remains to be seen, but we're crossing our fingers for these two.

Love Is Blind season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, and the live reunion special will stream on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Portrayal on the Show (Exclusive)



