'Love Is Blind' Season 4 to Have First Live Reunion Episode on Netflix
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Kelsea Ballerini Makes Statement at CMT Music Awards With Drag Q…
Blac Chyna on What She's Shared With Her Kids About Her Plastic …
Jelly Roll Gets Emotional After Sweeping the 2023 CMT Music Awar…
'Mom-Shamed' 'American Idol' Contestant Quits
CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood Sports Sparkly Shorts
Josh Lucas on Matthew McConaughey Becoming Part of the 'Yellowst…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Red Car…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Attend CMT Music Awards for First…
Scheana Shay Plans to Take Legal Action Against Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
Brittany Furlan Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Mocking Pamela …
Why Blac Chyna ‘Will Always Have Respect’ for Exes Rob Kardashia…
Inside Carly Pearce’s Rehearsal for the 2022 CMA Awards (Exclusi…
Kylie Jenner's Son Aire Makes Rare Appearance to Celebrate True …
'Saturday Night Live': Colin Jost Gets Pranked By Michael Che
Attention, Love Is Blind fans! Season 4 is about to serve up some answers in the best possible way -- live. Netflix announced on Tuesday that the highly anticipated reunion for the dating show's fourth season will be streaming live on Sunday, April 16.
Appropriately titled Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion!, the event marks only the second live production in the streaming service's history. The first being Chris Rocks' live standup show, Selective Outrage, last month.
In a teaser reveal for the live reunion, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey admit that they have no spoilers to share for the upcoming reunion.
"We actually have no idea what's going to go down at this reunion," Nick says.
"You know why? Because we're doing it live," Vanessa adds.
Netflix members can join the waiting room starting at 7:50 p.m. ET by clicking the "Watch Live" button on their screens. The reunion will then start at 8 p.m. ET, and is set to feature all of the season 4 stars. Viewers will be able to rewind, pause, and jump to live throughout the reunion. Following the event, the reunion will be available for streaming on Netflix.
New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Friday, April 7 with the season finale coming out on Friday, April 14. The live season 4 reunion will stream on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Fans Catch Unexpected Couple Out Together
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Which Couples Are Still Together?
'Love Is Blind': Micah Issues Apology After Season 4 Criticism