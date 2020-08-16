Ireland Baldwin wants to offer inspiration to others. The 24-year-old model revealed on Saturday that she's hit a big milestone, marking six years free from eating disorders.

Baldwin shared the news in a video on her Instagram, which she captioned, "Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years 🎉."

"Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," she shared. "And today marks six years. So, you can do it."

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got plenty of love, support and congratulations in the comments, including from her cousin, Hailey Bieber. "YES! Love you!" Hailey wrote.

Baldwin candidly opened up about her past eating disorders in August 2018, sharing on Instagram at the time that she would "eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn't feel my legs right before bed."

The model said that her eating disorders were triggered by reading negative comments on social media, explaining, "Anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights."

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!" Baldwin said. "Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!"

