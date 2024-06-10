Isabella Strahan is celebrating a major milestone in her cancer journey. The 19-year-old daughter of Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan and his ex-wife, Jean Muggli, took to TikTok over the weekend to announce that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

In a video with her twin sister, Sophia Strahan, Isabella is seen dancing with a gold crown on her head, while wearing a black tank top and loose black sweatpants.

"Just finished chemo," she wrote on the video with a celebrating emoji.

Isabella captioned the video, which was set to Bryson Tiller's "Let 'Em Know," with a simple, "Did it."

Tiller's inclusion in the milestone moment is extra special as he is one of Isabella's favorite singers, whom her dad surprised her with a visit from back in March.

Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2023, days before her 19th birthday.

Amid her battle with the disease, which has included three brain surgeries, Isabella admitted back in May to being anxious to complete her final round of chemotherapy.

"I just want it to be June already. That's the thing, I just wait around for the next time I get chemo," she said on her vlog. "I'm kind of scared once I'm done how I'm going to go back to normal life, because I feel like there's always going to be another treatment or something that I have to do. I don't know. But that's a later problem. Otherwise, I'm doing good."

Isabella first revealed her brain tumor battle in January, three months after doctors found medulloblastoma, a fast-growing four-centimeter tumor in the back of her brain.

"I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in," Isabella said during an interview on Good Morning America. "I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who people, maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."

