Isabella Strahan is experiencing memory loss. In the latest post to her YouTube channel, Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter revealed a symptom she's experiencing as she undergoes treatment for brain cancer.

"I don't remember Tuesday 'cause I'm given this drug to protect my hearing and just because I have a reaction to it, they give me Ativan," Isabella explained. "For some reason -- this happened to me last time too -- I can't remember a single thing about that day. That also happened, so if the videos seem loopy that's probably why."

Also in the video, Isabella celebrated the "exciting" fact that she only has one more round of chemotherapy left in her treatment.

"I just want it to be June already. That's the thing, I just wait around for the next time I get chemo," she said. "I'm kind of scared once I'm done how I'm going to go back to normal life, because I feel like there's always going to be another treatment or something that I have to do. I don't know. But that's a later problem. Otherwise, I'm doing good."

Isabella first revealed her brain tumor battle in January, three months after doctors found medulloblastoma, a fast-growing four-centimeter tumor in the back of her brain.

"I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in," Isabella said during an interview on Good Morning America. I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who people, maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."

Since then, Isabella's been candid about the challenges of her treatment. She's shared videos from the hospital, discussed the pain she's in, and gotten real about her setbacks, including two unexpected surgeries.

The first unplanned surgery came in March when Isabella began developing fevers.

"I have surgery last minute now to drain fluid from the back of my head," she said in her vlog. "So they're just going to stick a needle in my head and drain it."

The following month, Isabella contracted a fever while recovering from her second round of chemotherapy, and was told she needed a third craniotomy.

"I'm in a lot of pain," she said, before bursting into tears. "My head really, really hurts right now. Not gonna lie, I've been crying a lot. I'm in a lot of pain. It's not as bad as last time... my face isn't as puffy but it literally hurts to do anything."

Michael has provided updates too, including sharing a funny video of Isabella with her twin sister, Sophia, and their pup, Enzo.

Watch the video below for more on Isabella's cancer battle.

