Isabella Strahan continues to candidly document her health journey, sharing an intimate look at her ongoing treatments after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan shared a new vlog on Wednesday, shining a light on the process of having surgery ahead of her chemotherapy treatments. In the video, Isabella bravely fights her way through several unpleasant needle pokes as she prepares for surgery to place a chemo port. The device is placed on Isabella's chest and will be used to administer chemotherapy, draw blood, and more.

"Not excited," Isabella admits in the clip as she gets ready for an IV. "I would say it's not my fave."

The teen takes a few deep breaths and appears to hold back tears as the medical team struggles with finding her veins. Eventually, an ultrasound tech is brought in to help.

"Busy day," she later shares. "They just put radioactive dye in my body and then I have a blood draw, and then an EKG, then I have another blood draw, then I have an MRI."

By her side in the video is her mom, Jean Muggli, and her dad's girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

She also gets a bit of help from her Aunt Cindy in the distraction department as they play a game of gin rummy between procedures.

At the end of the video, her twin sister, Sophia Strahan, joins the family for a feast at the Waffle House.

Last month, Isabella and her dad appeared together on Good Morning America in an interview with Robin Roberts to publicly share that she had a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma.

Isabella revealed that she first began suffering symptoms in early October and underwent surgery to have the mass removed that same month, just one day before her 19th birthday.

She has since launched a YouTube series that documents her cancer treatment, which included six weeks of radiation treatment.

Now, Isabella is beginning chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, after enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation on a sun-soaked getaway with friends and family.

"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," Michael said in their GMA interview. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."

