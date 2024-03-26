Isabella Strahan is finding strength to fight her brain cancer in LSU student Greg Brooks Jr., who is battling the exact same type of rare cancer.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan uploaded a new vlog to YouTube, in which she gave an update on her second round of chemo and showed off the "Pray for Greg Brooks" shirts that she and her family members were all wearing. The video is titled "Chemo round two ✅ Pray for Greg Brooks Jr! ❤️."

Isabella is currently undergoing treatment for a medulloblastoma -- a tumor that starts in the back part of the brain -- the same cancer that the Louisiana State University football player, 22, is battling. Brooks went under the knife in September to remove part of the tumor located between his cerebellum and brain stem.

In the new video, Isabella says that she is in constant contact with the fellow college student and that they are leaning on each other as they continue to go through chemotherapy and treatment.

"We're on the same treatment schedules," Isabella says in the video. "We keep in touch every day and he's really inspiring. He's the one I keep very close touch with and I can't wait to meet him in person one day. He's the sweetest and his family, they've helped me."

"I just finished my second cycle of chemo, he just finished his second cycle. We're making it through together. Fight on," she continued. "Please just pray for Greg because he's so sweet."

According to the National Institute of Health, medulloblastoma is the most common type of malignant brain tumor in children, representing about 20 percent of pediatric cases.

For her part, Isabella is receiving care at Duke University's Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center in North Carolina. The school is where her twin sister, Sophia, currently studies. In another recent vlog post, Isabella showed the prep leading up her second round of chemo, which involved going to a Duke basketball game with her twin and getting their nails done before treatment.

That video ends with Isabella lying down in a hospital bed and exclaiming her excitement at chemo treatment No. 2 being underway, meaning that she was near the halfway mark.

"It's number two chemo… that means four to go!" she says to the camera. "That means that after this is over then there's just four more months."

In a January interview on Good Morning America alongside her father, Isabella revealed that she first began suffering symptoms in early October and underwent surgery to have the mass removed that same month, just one day before her 19th birthday.

Isabella first launched the YouTube series to document her cancer treatment journey, which included six weeks of radiation treatment.

RELATED CONTENT: