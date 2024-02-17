Isabella Strahan offered a painful update amid her battle with a brain tumor.

Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter shared on her latest vlog that she's finally back home recovering from her latest chemo session. She held an ice pack on her head while sharing that her head hurts and she feels like she's "having a heart attack." Isabella put on a brave face as she smiled throughout the video, but the latest round of chemo has undoubtedly proved devastating.

"My eyes are strained. They hurt to look to the sides," she said. "My whole mouth feels like I got one giant root canal of my whole mouth of every single tooth and just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts when I gulp water."

The chemo session has taken such a toll on her body, Isabella admitted she "would prefer radiation" over chemo.

"And I did not like radiation," she added.

She continued, "I would say I prefer brain surgery, too, but that might be extreme. I don't know. This one's just the longest journey. The hardest. I think it just stresses me out because so much could go wrong, I feel. It's like, 'Oh, no. My heart hurts. That could mean I'm having a heart attack.' Or like my eyes strained, what if my eyes stop working? Or like, what if my teeth just rot and fall out. I don't know."

Amid the painful recovery, Isabella's focusing on the positives, like being home and sleeping in her own bed.

"It's my first time home and I slept in my bed for the first time in a while," she said. "Personally, I don't mind the hospital too much because I feel safe. But I do like being home."

Isabella has a to-do list now that she's home, which she said includes going on a walk, stretching and hydrating. She also needs to eat. Her go-to meal at the time she vlogged? Domino's thin crust pepperoni pineapple pizza.

The 5-minute video also offered glimpses of Isabella in the hospital. There's also video of her, twin sister Sophia, and Michael relaxing on the couch while having fun on Apple's Vision Pro.

The health update comes nearly two weeks after Isabella shared that she was in the process of having surgery ahead of chemo treatments.

Last month, Isabella and her dad appeared together on Good Morning America in an interview with Robin Roberts to publicly share that she had a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma.

Isabella revealed that she first began suffering symptoms in early October and underwent surgery to have the mass removed that same month, just one day before her 19th birthday.

She has since launched a YouTube series to document her cancer treatment journey, which included six weeks of radiation treatment.

