Isla Fisher Is Already Slaying 2019 With New Blonde Hair

By Amy Lee‍
Isla Fisher is taking new year, new me seriously! 

The TAG actress said goodbye to her signature red hair for bright blonde locks on New Year's Day. The Australian beauty debuted her fresh look via a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Go blonde in ‘19 or go home," on Tuesday. 

Fisher showed off a bronzed glow in the pic as she rocked a white tee. Her long, blonde, layered tresses were adorned with a gold leaf headband. 

Go blonde in ‘19 or go home

Whether it's a wig or the real deal, blonde looks gorgeous on the mom of three, who is often mistaken for fellow redheaded actress Amy Adams.

Coincidentally, the A-list ladies both starred in Tom Ford's 2016 thriller, Nocturnal Animals, in which Fisher played a character inspired by Adams' character in the film. 

Fisher, 42, jokingly filmed a PSA for Jimmy Kimmel Live!on how to tell them apart in 2017. 

