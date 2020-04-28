Isotoner Sale: Enjoy 30% Off Slipper, Shoe and Glove Styles
Get ready to feel real cozy at home with Isotoner slippers! The brand is having a sitewide sale -- 30% off on its super comfortable in-house slippers.
Enter the promo code NEW at checkout to unlock the deal. Receive free shipping on orders over $35.
In addition to slippers, Isotoner also offers slip-on shoes, ballerina-style flats, booties and gloves. Isotoner products make for great gifts, especially with Mother's Day coming up.
Ahead, check out our picks from the Isotoner sale.
Slippers made for the summer thanks to the breathable microterry lining that wicks away moisture.
Lighter than traditional slippers, these flexible, supportive slip-on shoes make for easy everyday wearing.
Classic suede moccasins with memory foam cushion the feet with comfort.
Gift Mom these chic house slippers, embroidered with a loving message.
These stretchy spandex chevron-detail gloves are hand washable.
Soft ballerina-style flats to keep your feet cozy while you rock your favorite sweatpants.
