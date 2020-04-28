Isotoner Sale: Enjoy 30% Off Slipper, Shoe and Glove Styles

Get ready to feel real cozy at home with Isotoner slippers! The brand is having a sitewide sale -- 30% off on its super comfortable in-house slippers.

Enter the promo code NEW at checkout to unlock the deal. Receive free shipping on orders over $35.

In addition to slippers, Isotoner also offers slip-on shoes, ballerina-style flats, booties and gloves. Isotoner products make for great gifts, especially with Mother's Day coming up.

Ahead, check out our picks from the Isotoner sale.

Summer Woolen Randi Clog Slipper Isotoner Isotoner Summer Woolen Randi Clog Slipper Isotoner Slippers made for the summer thanks to the breathable microterry lining that wicks away moisture. REGULARLY $28 $19.60 at Isotoner

Zenz Serenity Slip-On Isotoner Isotoner Zenz Serenity Slip-On Isotoner Lighter than traditional slippers, these flexible, supportive slip-on shoes make for easy everyday wearing. REGULARLY $42 $29.40 at Isotoner

Genuine Suede Moccasins Isotoner Isotoner Genuine Suede Moccasins Isotoner Classic suede moccasins with memory foam cushion the feet with comfort. REGULARLY $55 $38.50 at Isotoner

Mother's Day Slide Slippers Isotoner Isotoner Mother's Day Slide Slippers Isotoner Gift Mom these chic house slippers, embroidered with a loving message. REGULARLY $28 $19.60 at Isotoner

Spandex Chevron Gloves Isotoner Isotoner Spandex Chevron Gloves Isotoner These stretchy spandex chevron-detail gloves are hand washable. REGULARLY $50 $35 at Istoner

Classic Terry Ballerina Slippers Isotoner Isotoner Classic Terry Ballerina Slippers Isotoner Soft ballerina-style flats to keep your feet cozy while you rock your favorite sweatpants. REGULARLY $24 $16.80 at Isotoner

