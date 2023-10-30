After years of fans begging for a follow-up to the 2014 film It Follows, NEON has announced that the film's star, Maika Monroe, will return for They Follow, a sequel which will begin filming in 2024.

On Monday, NEON officials announced that Monroe will reprise her role of Jay Height while writer and director David Robert Mitchell will also return to lead the new film. They Follow does not have a release date at this time.

The original movie earned Monroe an Empire Award nomination and quickly became a surprise hit, raking in $15 million domestically at the box office on an estimated $1.5 million budget.

On Monday, Monroe shared the news to her Instagram Story, attaching a post from NEON announcing the sequel. The actress has been busy since the release of It Follows, taking on lead roles in films like Watcher and Hot Summer Nights.

"It’s everywhere," Neon's Instagram post read. "THEY FOLLOW. The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell."

It Follows focuses on Monroe's Jay who begins to experience a haunting after a sexual encounter with her boyfriend, Hugh, played by Jake Weary.

"Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself," according to the movie's synopsis.

The film scored a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes among critics and a 66 percent among audience members.

For the sequel, Mitchell will serve as a producer alongside Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content, as well the original producers of It Follows, David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green and Laura Smith.

They Follow comes as Mitchell is currently in production on an unnamed project with Anne Hathaway. Meanwhile, Monroe recently wrapped production on Oz Perkins' Longlegs -- co-starring alongside Nicolas Cage -- which NEON will release in 2024.

