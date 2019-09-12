Oh, baby! There's a new addition to the Amell family.

Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Robert Amell V -- and only ET has the exclusive details.

The little one was born on Thursday morning at 4:15 a.m., weighing in at nine pounds.

"We are definitely resting well and eating all of the things I wasn't allowed when pregnant," Ricci tells ET.

The 32-year-old actress also revealed the first look photo of her new son on Twitter.

"Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world," she captioned the sweet picture of his tiny fingers. "But also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum."

Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum. pic.twitter.com/RHyPFExjfl — Italia Ricci (@italiaricci) September 12, 2019

Amell also took to Twitter to share his first father-son photo with his little man looking stylish in some sunglasses.

"Robert Amell IV and Robert Amell V," he wrote.

Robert Amell IV and Robert Amell V pic.twitter.com/Cxyw5gH1qx — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) September 12, 2019

ET recently caught up with the couple in July at the Hallmark TCA red carpet to celebrate Ricci's new TV rom-com, Rome in Love, and the couple was delightfully candid about their pregnancy journey.

"According to what I've been reading and when I post something and I get feedback from fans, I've had a very easy pregnancy luckily," the brunette beauty shared. "I mean, I've dealt with things that you deal with, but relative to what I've been reading from fans, I haven't had it that bad, but by all means, I've done more fun things with my time. It'll be worth it, I'm sure, but it's just like, pregnancy's not that much fun."

"There's a reason men don't get pregnant," Amell added with a laugh. "I don't think we could handle it."

When asked what they're most excited to see from each other in this next chapter as parents, Amell was sweet with his response.

"Of all of the things that I love about my wife – if our child has even half of them, it'll be amazing!" he gushed.

The stars first announced they were expecting back in April. Amell posted a photo at the time of the two standing sideways, with Ricci showing off her baby bump as the father-to-be wears a fake bump and imitates his wife.

"One of us is actually pregnant. @italiaricci 🤰🏻🤷🏻‍♂️😱," Amell wrote alongside the sweet snap. Ricci left a comment on her husband's post, writing, "Probably the sober one with lopsided boobs cellulite and uncontrollable gas thanks babe."

The Designated Survivor star also shared the same photo, captioning it: "We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We might take ridiculous portraits of this kid."

Amell and Ricci got engaged in August of 2014 after more than six years of dating. In 2016, they tied the knot in a gorgeous Los Angeles ceremony. On their two-year anniversary last October, Amell shared a photo from their wedding day, captioning the shot, "10•15•16. My favorite."

