It's Muffin Madness at Great Jones: Save Up to 40% on Colorful Cookware and Bakeware for Spring

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Great Jones Sale
Great Jones
By Andy Garden
Published: 11:20 AM PDT, March 14, 2024

Shop the Great Jones Muffin Madness sale to save on colorful, trendy cookware this week.

March Madness is upon us, but NCAA basketball isn't the only thing we're getting excited about this week. It's officially Muffin Madness at Great Jones, which means it's now easier than ever to finally snag those kitchen items you’ve been coveting. 

Whether you’re a kitchenware collector or just looking to refresh your cabinets this spring, the Great Jones sale is not one to miss. Now through Monday, March 18, you can save up to 40% on best-selling cookware and bakeware to level up your kitchen this spring.

Shop the Great Jones Sale

With vibrant colors and memorable patterns, Great Jones' lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become delightful centerpieces themselves. The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too.

Chances are you love someone who loves to cook. The Great Jones Muffin Madness sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up an Easter gift or an early Mother's Day gift for the home chefs in your life. Ahead, shop the best deals on Great Jones' best-selling cast iron and ceramic cookware.

Stud Muffin

Stud Muffin
Great Jones

Stud Muffin

The nonstick, nontoxic pan fits 12 muffins, cupcakes, baby quiches, and more. You can expect even heat distribution, a quick release, and easy cleanup. 

$45 $35

The Dutchess

The Dutchess
Great Jones

The Dutchess

On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the fan-favorite Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses.

$160 $140

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby
Great Jones

Dutch Baby

Great Jones' round, 3.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven has been customized for smaller batches and kitchens — perfect if you frequently cook for one or two people.

$140 $90

Double Dutch

Double Dutch
Great Jones

Double Dutch

Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. 

$320 $220

Hot Dish

Hot Dish
Great Jones

Hot Dish

The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. 

$90 $60

Holy Sheet Duo

Holy Sheet Duo
Great Jones

Holy Sheet Duo

The custom nonstick ceramic coating of these half-sized sheet pans allows for a quick, easy, and drama-free cleanup.

$80 $60

Sweetie Pie

Sweetie Pie
Great Jones

Sweetie Pie

The holidays are ripe for pie baking. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors that are all 50% off.

$50 $40

The Cast-Iron Family

The Cast-Iron Family
Great Jones

The Cast-Iron Family

Save $145 on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe.

$430 $330

