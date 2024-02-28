Jack Antonoff is coming to Taylor Swift's defense.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, Swift's longtime pal and producer spoke out in support of her songwriting talent and pushed back against claims that she doesn't write her own songs.

Questioning Swift's songwriting know-how, Antonoff said, "Is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don't go there."

Antonoff -- who in the past shared a shady meme about Swift foe Scooter Braun -- also had harsh words for Kanye West, saying that the rapper "just needs his diaper changed so badly."

As for if he worries about bashing a musician with whom he may work with one day, Antonoff noted, "It's been a long time since I would've taken Kanye's call."

"I'm so incredibly bored when someone doesn't have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock," he said. "It's just a remarkable waste of space."

At the end of the day, Antonoff admitted, "I'm a little b**ch sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you're toast to me."

Antonoff has worked with Swift for years; her upcoming The Tortured Poets Department album marks their seventh album together. While Antonoff stays mum about the highly-anticipated release in his interview, Swift has provided some teases for fans.

She announced the release while accepting her 13th GRAMMY Award in January, and later posted what appeared to be song lyrics on Instagram.

"And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink," a handwritten note read.

She shared the tracklist shortly thereafter, revealing that the album will include 17 songs and features with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine.

Then, during her recent concert in Tokyo, Swift shared that she'd been working on the upcoming album for two years, adding, "I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it."

"I am so, so excited that soon you'll get to hear it, soon we'll get to experience that together, and I'm just like, I'm over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music," she said. "It still blows my mind. I love doing this, I know I keep saying that, but that's because it's true.'"

