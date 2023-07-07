Steve-O found a very Jackass-y way to promote his upcoming comedy special in the U.K. -- by jumping off the famed London Bridge and into the River Thames.

The 49-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and posted the video which shows a countdown before jumping off the bridge and into the river. Dressed in an "I [heart] London" and British flag patterned bucket hat and socks, Steve-O took the plunge on Thursday in what he described as "an epic day," -- never mind that he was briefly detained by police before being released.

"I was detained by police after doing this jump off the Tower Of London Bridge yesterday, but they were totally cool, and understood that I’m just super excited to be taping my THIRD (and craziest by far) comedy special on Friday, July 14 in London (where I was born!)," he captioned his post. "This incredible photo sequence was shot by @petejobson, and the photo from above was shot by @mikechudley. What an epic day yesterday was! PS— the video of this is in my stories!"

In video he also posted on his Story, Steve-O can be seen talking into a camera promoting his upcoming special just moments before he's placed in the backseat of a cop car. Prior to the London Bridge stunt, Steve-O also jumped off a double decker bus, again, to promote his special.

"I asked for a professional photographer in London to shoot me illegally climbing onto the roof of a big, red double decker bus, and @mikechudley absolutely killed it! The bus driver was really cool about the surprise, too -- I promised him we would obscure anything identifiable about him or his individual bus! What a day I had yesterday," he captioned the post.

TMZ, who was first to post video of the stunt, spoke to Steve-O, who said the craziest part about the whole thing wasn't that he jumped off the bridge, but that the famed river is "absolutely filthy."

Of course, Steve-O is known for pushing the envelope. Back in 2020, while promoting his new project, Gnarly, Steve-O taped himself to a billboard in Los Angeles.

"I'm attached to a billboard right now (swipe to see the whole thing) and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this," he captioned his post at the time, which showed two images of him fastened to the billboard.

It's no secret that Steve-O's ultimate goal is to gain attention. He's accomplished just that, and he's thankful. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Me being detained by police for jumping off the Tower Of London Bridge got a lot of from the media, thanks so much, Everyone!!!"

