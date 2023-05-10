Jacklyn Zemen, 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 70

General Hospital's Jacklyn Zeman has died. The veteran TV actress was 70.

News of her death was revealed on Wednesday evening by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, who took to Twitter to share a tribute to the star.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work," Valentini wrote.

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew," he continued. "We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

Zeman starred as Bobbie Spencer on the popular daytime soap since she first originated the role in 1977. She played the character in over 880 episodes and was still portraying Spencer until the time of her death.

She played Spencer in the TV movie spin-off of the series, General Hospital: Twist of Fate in 1996, and appeared in several other TV series throughout her career, including One Life to Live, The Bay, and Chicago Hope, among others.

Singer Rick Springfield -- who famously starred on General Hospital in the early 80s -- shared a tribute to Zeman with ET on Wednesday.

"Incredibly stunned and broken-hearted to hear of Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. She was the one (along with Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn’t say me," Springfield shared. "Love to your spirit as it ascends sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten."

Zeman is survived by her two daughters.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mommy Blogger' Heather 'Dooce' Armstrong Dead at 47

Micah Meggs, Brother of 'Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Plath, Dead

Bobby Moudy, TikTok Star and Dad, Dead at 46 by Suicide

Eileen Saki, 'M*A*S*H' Bar Owner Rosie, Dead at 79