Eileen Saki, 'M*A*S*H' Bar Owner Rosie, Dead at 79

Eileen Saki, best known for playing the sassy bar owner Rosie on M*A*S*H, has died. She was 79.

Saki died Monday in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January, her rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Saki's former co-star, Jeff Maxwell, who portrayed Pvt. Igor Straminsky on the CBS series, paid tribute to her in a Facebook post for his MASH Matters Podcast.

"Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie," he shared. "On behalf of her husband, Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen's final days with peace, encouragement, and love. She read every email and responded to as many as she could."

"We will share more remembrances of Eileen Saki throughout the day," he continued. "You are invited to do the same. Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you. #GoodbyeFarewellandAmen."

​​On M*A*S*H, Saki played the role of Rosie for eight episodes after taking over the part from Frances Fong and Shizuko Hoshi.

In addition to her work on M*A*S*H, Saki had roles on CHiPs, ​​Good Times, Gimme a Break! and Without a Trace. On the big screen, she also appeared in 1981's History of the World, Part I with Mel Brooks and 1984's Splash starring Tom Hanks.

