Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Past Sex Addiction

Jada Pinkett Smith's latest episode of her hit Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, was perhaps its most emotional one yet.

The episode focused on facing addiction, including Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, discussing her past addiction to heroin. Jada recalls figuring out her mother was a drug adddict when she was a teenager.

"I could tell my mother was high," the 46-year-old actress recalled. "She couldn't make it on time to pick me up from school, or she's nodding off, falling asleep in the middle of something. You just realize, oh, that's not being tired, that's like, a drug problem."

Adrienne has now been 27 years clean, and broke down while talking about her past. Adrienne admitted that her catalyst for becoming clean was a man she was romantically interested in at the time.

"At that time, I didn't think I was anything without a man," she explained. "So, it's sad to say that I did it for a man, but at the end of the day, you get to wherever you get to, and hopefully the light will go on, and you'll realize that it's about you. And I had to come to the understanding that there was a power, that God had been looking over us -- you and me both [points to Jada] -- through all of that, and I had to just let go and surrender, so that I could receive what he was trying to give to me to through other people."

The episode also featured R&B singer August Alsina talking about becoming addicted to Percocet following an onstage fall, as well as Jada's husband, Will Smith's, younger sister, Ashley, who talked about constantly smoking weed. And when it came to talking about Jada's own addiction, the mother of two admitted that she's had "several" -- including a sex addiction when she was younger.

“My sort of addictions jump. They jump around,” she said. “When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying?”

"Then I became a gym addict," she continued. "I was just in the gym, constantly."

But Jada said she hit "rock bottom" when it came to drinking alcohol.

“I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Now hold up. You’re in this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.'”

“So I went cold turkey -- that’s the thing about me: I can go cold turkey -- I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things," she added. "It’s not what you’re doing, but how you’re with it -- why you’re doing it. It’s the behavior that’s attached to it, because if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

This isn't the first time that Jada has gotten extremely candid about sex. In an episode of Red Table Talk last month, Jada said at one point, she had become addicted to giving herself orgasms. Jada noted that her grandmother was very open with her about sex from a young age.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” she explained. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at nine!”

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Jada later told one of her guests, daughter Willow's close friend, 21-year-old Telana Lynum. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was just like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.’ Yeah, you get addicted. You can create so much pleasure, you constantly want it."

Interestingly enough, Will also recently got incredibly candid about his personal life during his appearance on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, including the perks of being an A-lister.

"The idea is... I’ve been to the top of money, I’ve had all the sex that I’ve ever wanted, I’ve had all of the adoration,” he said, previewing his upcoming song, "The Mountaintop." “I’ve been to the top of all those material world mountains and nothing makes you happy other than being useful to others. That’s it. That’s the only thing that ever will satisfy that thing, is that what you’re doing is useful.”

Watch below:

