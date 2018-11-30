Jake Owen just revealed something major!

The 37-year-old country crooner and his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, are expecting their first child together, and during the iHeartCountry LIVE With Jake Owen Powered by Marathon at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York on Thursday, Owen surprised fans by announcing their baby's gender.

While the "I Was Jack" singer was chatting with the night's emcee about how he was going to give up drinking during his longtime love's pregnancy, he sneaked in the exciting news.

"[Giving up drinking] sounded like a good idea at the time. I was like, 'This is gonna be great! Both of us will go without drinking for nine months. I will be completely clear-minded for when this baby gets here,' and it's a girl," he paused and said. "We just found out it's a girl. I just kinda threw that out there. People had been wondering. We found out it's a girl. I'm good at making girls."

Owen is already dad to 6-year-old daughter Olive Pearl, whom he shares with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

The country star and Hartlein announced that they were expanding their family during ABC's I'm Coming Home special last week.

"This'll throw you guys for a loop," the "What We Ain't Got" singer told his family during the special, which saw his return to his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida. "[We] haven't told anyone, but Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family."

Owen sat down with ET in 2015, where he opened up about fatherhood and being excited about daddy-daughter dates in the future.

"Having a child now, there are times I look at her and times like takin' her fishin' or takin' her out on the boat -- when she grows up, that's what's gonna be real to her," he expressed. "She's gonna talk about the times she learned to fish with Daddy or went out on the boat and learned how to surf, those are gonna be the things that are real to her."

"Just the daddy-daughter dates that we have together, that's a big deal not only to her I'm sure down the road, but it's a big deal to me right now," he added.

