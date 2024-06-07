Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Rescheduled on Netflix for November

Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul has been rescheduled after the former world heavyweight champion's medical emergency.

According to Paul's promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, the fight, which was originally set to stream live July 20 on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington, Texas, has been moved to Nov. 15.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," Tyson said. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."

Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions, also spoke out, noting, "Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season."

"We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix," he added. "We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed to keep current tickets and current seat locations. Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for refund at their original point of purchase until July 8.

Mike Tyson was previously schedule to fight Jake Paul on July 20 live on Netflix. The fight has been postponed. - Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Most Valuable Promotions announced last month that the highly anticipated fight would be postponed after doctors recommended Tyson rest following his ulcer flare-up. At the time, doctors recommended that Tyson, 57, "do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations."

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level," the promotions company announced. "The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself."

MVP added, "Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes."

In the company's release announcing the postponement, Tyson thanked fans for the support. Paul, 27, said he fully supports postponing the fight "so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night."

He added, "My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake -- when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W[in] with a sensational finish."

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faced off recently. But their July 20 bout in Texas has been postponed due to Tyson's medical emergency. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

The postponement came just days after it was reported that Tyson became ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. According to In Touch Weekly, who was the first to report the news, he got ill on the flight. Then, 30 minutes before landing, the outlet reported that passengers got a message asking if there were medical professionals onboard the plane. After arriving at LAX, paramedics helped the decorated athlete.

Earlier this month, ET spoke to Tyson during a press conference, where he said he doesn't see Paul as a "formidable opponent."

