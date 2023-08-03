Big things coming! NFL star Jalen Ramsey has a lot to look forward to.

The 28-year-old was recently traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins and he couldn’t be more excited about the big move.

"Going from LA to Miami is really not a bad transition at all. That’s not a step down. It’s kind of whatever your flavor is, really, and for me, I love both," the Super Bowl champion told Haute Living for his cover story.

"LA will always have a spot in my heart. Living there was critical for my career, but Miami is the exact lane I need to be in now. … I’m excited to embrace this city, to learn Spanish a little bit, to have fun down here. I visit Miami every year anyway; it’s a fun place to be," he added.

Not only is Ramsey a fan of the Sunshine State, but his loved ones are on board with his new location as well.

"I still want to be competitive and try to win championships, but I also want to be closer to my family. … Everything that I’m doing in my life is allowing me to spend a little bit more time with the people I love and the people who love me, so that’s another reason for me to be happy," the athlete said.

"My family loves it, and that is a huge plus. My dad retires this year on his birthday in October, and he’s already planning on moving to Miami... I can easily take my daughters and my mom to the Bahamas from here too," he continued.

The only challenge the football pro is facing is finding a home in Florida that is just as great as the one he's leaving behind in California.

"I've been looking for houses since the trade. Since March, I've been down here every single week, back and forth from my home in Tennessee, looking for houses, going to workouts, and being around the team, but it has been tough for me to find a house right now, just because I'm comparing everything to the house in California. It was one of a kind," he explained.

Ramsey's home was so special that after one week on the market, the property already had an offer and interest from prospective buyers, including Philadelphia 76ers player James Harden.

"I told my realtor to tell James that I will not sell the house unless he leaves me a jersey or two. Otherwise, he can’t even look at the house," Ramsey joked.

Regardless of how everything unfolds, the cornerback is focusing on living in the moment and appreciating everything he has.

"I feel like I enjoy life more when I’m not worrying about what tomorrow may bring or what happened in my life yesterday, just living in the present with the people I love and care about, the people who love and care about me," he told the magazine.

"I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be at this time of my life and I’m just living it."

