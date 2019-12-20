Jameela Jamil is opening up about one of the hardest times in her life.

The Good Place star posted a photo of herself from Sept. 22, 2009 on her social media on Friday, recalling when she was "so weak" and battling an eating disorder and body dysmorphia.

"This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was 'too fat' and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day," she wrote. "I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s💔."

In a second tweet she added: "The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper. CBT didn’t work for me personally. So if it doesn’t work for you, try EMDR. It’s free in some countries. I’m thankful to the brilliant 'I Weigh' community for helping my recovery. Love you. ❤️."

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper. CBT didn’t work for me personally. So if it doesn’t work for you, try EMDR. It’s free in some countries. I’m thankful to the brilliant “I Weigh” community for helping my recovery. Love you. ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019

Hours later, after replying to fans and seeing their tweets, Jamil tweeted that she felt crushed by what she was reading.

"The replies to this make me sad that so many others felt the same way. ❤️ But are also very sweet and open. We are in this together. X" she wrote.

Jamil has always been open with her fans about her hard times. She's also openly discussed having an abortion, calling it the "best decision" she ever made.

"I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn't want, and wasn't ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially,” she tweeted in May. “So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel."

Jamil then added that she didn’t see any problem with babies ending up in foster homes, but was concerned about potential issues stemming from overcrowding of such homes.

ET caught up with Jamil just last month, where she confessed that speaking out on social media makes her "less depressed."

"It fuels me," she said. "I'm tired of this nonsense so therefore it's actually a relief and a release. I think depression comes from repression, so in order to keep myself less depressed I need to just say something."

Hear more of what she said in the video below.

Jameela Jamil Says Speaking Out on Social Media Makes Her 'Less Depressed' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jameela Jamil Talks 'Amazing Win' After Instagram Bans Diet Product Ads (Exclusive)

Piers Morgan Responds to Jameela Jamil After She Calls Him the 'Thirstiest B**ch Alive'

Jameela Jamil Praises Khloe Kardashian for Deleting Her Diet Shake Post

Related Gallery