James Corden is not letting the rumors surrounding "Carpool Karaoke" stand! The 41-year-old British host of The Late Late Show made the segment a success over his almost five years on the American talk show, and on Wednesday he addressed the speculation as to whether or not he actually drives while filming.

It all started when a fan posted a video of Corden and Justin Bieber in an SUV, being towed by a truck down the road, which prompted many fans to wonder if Corden ever actually drives the vehicles himself during "Carpool Karaoke."

Calling the claims he doesn't drive "fake news," Corden continued, "I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we're doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I'm drunk."

He noted that for the upcoming sketch with Bieber, "It was a safety issue."

"Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes," he joked.

Pointing out that the behind-the-scenes video now has more than 13 million views (more than some "Carpool Karaoke" videos), Corden quipped, "I'm just shocked. I've done something that upset people more than Cats."

He went on to insist that he drives the vehicles "95 percent of the time," adding, "I want credit for it because I was raised driving on the completely different side of the road!"

Corden took a lighthearted approach to the "scandal," choosing to clear up some other rumors.

"I hate to be the bearer of even more bad news, but while we're getting things out in the open, I don't actually need them to help me get to work," he joked of the musicians who join him in the cars. "Often, I'm at work already. We've also never once, in the history of doing that bit, ever used the carpool lane. There's not even a carpool lane on my way to work and I just thought that we all knew this. And I'm sorry that you were so deep into the reality of 'Carpool Karaoke,' but it's TV and sometimes we do stuff just for the sake of entertainment."

He went on to show that he's only used a tow in a total of five of the many "Carpool Karaoke" segments.

