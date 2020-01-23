James Corden and Justin Bieber are back together again.

On Wednesday, Corden Instagrammed a selfie with the 25-year-old singer, writing, "Big day @justinbieber." Bieber, wearing a simple gray hoodie and a black hat, kisses the 41-year-old host of The Late Late Show on the cheek in the photo.

Although Corden didn't offer up any details about what the duo was up to, it definitely appears that another Carpool Karaoke segment with the two is in the works given Bieber's new music this year, and the massive success of their first two Carpool Karaoke videos that came out in May and November 2015.

Instagram user @zolihonig captured Bieber and Corden filming in a car together outside of Mensch Bakery and Kitchen in Los Angeles on Wednesday. While Corden was in the driving seat as he always in for his Carpool Karaoke videos, their car was actually being pulled by a truck. The caption hilariously read, "Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues -- he isn't even driving!"

Some fans on social media were also shocked that it appears Corden doesn't actually drive during his Carpool Karaoke segments though he pretends that he does.

"Woke up to find out that James Corden doesn’t even drive the car during carpool karaoke’s my whole life has been a lie," one Twitter user wrote.

"James Corden doesn't actually drive during carpool karaoke. I feel betrayed," another tweet read.

James Corden pretending to be driving, but knowing damn well he’s just getting pulled by a damn truck I- pic.twitter.com/Dvy89HvHD9 — ivy marie 🥂🎷🎆 (@ivysaysrawr) January 23, 2020

James Corden’s carpool karaoke is a betrayal. Thought he drove during it. 😭 pic.twitter.com/qiy3C41KxL — yeah that terri 🇺🇸 (@terri_____) January 23, 2020

the fact that james corden doesn’t actually drive during carpool karaoke must be the biggest lie since we found out that zac efron didn’t sing when he played troy bolton pic.twitter.com/NedLpSAu6I — floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Corden and Bieber are good friends. In December 2015, Bieber crashed The Late Late Show and took over Corden's monologue, and they did a special post-GRAMMYs edition of Carpool Karaoke in February 2016.



Bieber has been back in the public eye in recent months. He previously announced that he'll be releasing a new album and going on tour in 2020, and on Jan. 2, he dropped his new single, "Yummy."

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I'm at in my life," he said in a teaser video about his new music. "I'm excited to perform it and to tour it. It's the music that I've loved the most of anything I've done."

He also recently revealed his battle with Lyme disease.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme Disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber Instagrammed, before confirming that people will find out more about his health issues in his upcoming YouTube series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. "It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP."

Watch the video below for more:

Justin Bieber Reveals Battle With Lyme Disease Ahead of YouTube Docuseries Release



