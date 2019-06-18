James Corden isn't sure how long he'll continue to host The Late Late Show.

On Tuesday, The Best of Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky dropped a new episode featuring the 40-year-old late-night host. During the podcast, Corden opens up about his uncertainty surrounding the length of his tenure on the CBS talk show.

"I don't know. I imagine I'll stay doing it for a little while I think. That's my hunch," he says, before referencing his wife, Julie Carey, and their three kids -- Charlotte, 1, Carey, 4, and Max, 8 -- as potential reasons he may return to the U.K.

"For Julie, my wife and I... we're a long way from home, you know, when we're doing the show," Corden says. "And there's people here on this glorious island that we miss every day. And, you know, there are questions [like], where do we want our kids to go to school? There's people getting older. Time is the key. And time with people. And all of those things will be factors, which are far greater than, 'Do I still want to carry on doing the show or not?' It's a greater question than that."

With a year remaining on his current contract, Corden, who has hosted the show since March 2015, plans to weigh both his family and his professional future before making up his mind for good.

"It might be that every time [a contract] comes up that I think, 'God, no, there's still more I want to do in this particular space,' you know? But then it might be that I think there's things I really miss about being in a play, or writing, or narrative TV or things like that," he said. "There's things that I miss greatly and muscles that I enjoy using from time to time... We'll see really. I don't know. We'll sort of cross or burn that bridge when we get to it, you know?"

"It would be for a few years," Corden adds of if he were to sign another contract. "... My hunch is that we'll continue to do it for a while."

Corden's comments echo ones he made on Stagecraft, a podcast by Variety, earlier this month, revealing that he always viewed his late-night series as something that would just be "a moment."

"I knew it would be a pivotal moment, I always knew it would be. Like, good or bad, success or failure, this is a moment," he said. "But I always knew it would just be that... I've never seen myself going, 'Well, I'll just be doing this for 25 years.' And I understand why it would be."

Whatever his decision, Corden is certain that neither money nor his potential legacy will play a role.

"I think you've got to be really careful to not get too into money. I think [it] can be a really dangerous thing if you are seeking new creative endeavors, you know?" Corden said. "... And listen, I'm saying this, [but] I don't even know if that door will be open to me when this is done. It absolutely isn't for me to decide. To say, 'Well, when I finish this show I shall go back to the theater.'... They might not want me! I have to be open to the notion that, when I finish this show, that might be it. And I might just slip away and be a sort of footnote. I'll be a memory for someone to go, 'I wonder what happened to that guy.'"

"I have to make peace with that, but, at the same time, I think you're either like a mountain climber or you're a mountain observer. And if you sit too long on a mountain you might become an observer," he continued. "And you always want to go, 'Well, is there something else I can climb? Is there something else I can do?' And I sort of felt like doing the show itself was kinda a punk move... I always, always will be drawn to, 'What's the punk move?'"

ET's Keltie Knight recently caught up with Corden, who's currently filming a week of shows in London, and he gushed about getting the chance to return to the U.K. for work.

"It's great. It's lovely. You know, it's sort of become a thing that we never thought it could in a way. The first time we came we thought, I wonder if we'll ever be able to do this again, and now that we're here it's just a joy. It's glorious," he said of bringing the show across the pond. "It's so wonderful to bring the show here. And, what we try and do every year, is make it... like a centerpiece of what our show is every night of the other god knows how many weeks of the year we're on, you know?"

Watch the video below for more of ET's sit-down with Corden.

