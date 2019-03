Looks like Celine Dion is heading to Carpool Karaoke!

James Corden took to Instagram on Friday to tease the legendary singer's appearance on the segment alongside a smiling car selfie.

"Oh hey @celinedion," he captioned the pic, which shows the "My Heart Will Go On' singer rocking a fashion-forward look and light blue eyeshadow.

Fans couldn't help but express their excitement in the comments, begging Dion to belt out hits like "The Power of Love" and "Because You Loved Me." "OH MY YES!!!! I love her music so much 😭," one follower wrote, while another added, "THIS WILL BE ICONIC!! 🔥."

ET has learned that Dion's Carpool Karaoke segment filmed on Friday. An airdate has yet to be set.

Musical guests like Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and more have appeared on Corden's Late Late Show segment throughout the years, but he told ET in 2017 that it was one artist in particular that holds a special place in his heart.

"I mean, it's a bit like picking your children, you know what I mean?" he joked. "But in terms of the one I've enjoyed doing the most, I think it was probably Bruno. Like, I really, I got a bit depressed afterwards ... Because I'd been looking forward to it for so long and I'm such a fan. When we were done, I was like, 'Oh. I'm not gonna get to do that again,' you know, and so that was incredible."

