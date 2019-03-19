James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards

This year’s Tony Awards have found their host!



On Tuesday, CBS announced that late-night host James Corden has been named to emcee the upcoming awards show on June 9.



"I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards," the 40-year-old comedian gushed in a statement. "The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night."



This will be Corden’s second stint as master of ceremonies for Broadway’s biggest night. Back in 2016, he took on the coveted gig, where he showcased his own singing abilities throughout the evening, including homages to Hamilton, Les Miserables and Funny Girl. That year, the show managed to draw its largest audience in 15 years.

"We are excited to have the one and only James Corden return to host his second Tony Awards," Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events for CBS Entertainment, said. "James is the ultimate master of ceremonies to lead a night of live event television, celebrating live theater. He is an incredibly charming host, brilliant performer and fearless on stage – with James, anything can happen, and probably will!"

Corden himself won the Best Actor in a Play Tony for his role in 2012's One Man, Two Guvnors. The production began at the National Theatre in Britain, then headed to the West End and finally to Broadway, all with Corden in the lead.



The nominations for the 73rd Tony Awards will be announced on April 30 and the show itself will air on June 9 on CBS.

